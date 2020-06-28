SAN FRANCISCO— Even though pride was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city of San Francisco continues to show its support to the LGBTQ+ community by partnering up with Illuminate to light up the iconic Pink Triangle on Saturday, June 27.

San Francisco pride organizers along with 300 plus volunteers came together to install the 2,700 LED nodes on the Twin Peaks shining over the Castro District. The Pink Triangle will continue to shine on display every night for the upcoming weeks.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the Pink Triangle celebrating what would have been the 50th anniversary of San Francisco Pride. The history of the Pink Triangle goes way back to the 1930s where the Nazis used this symbol to shame homosexuals in concentration camps by attaching a pink triangle to their clothing for identification. At the end of the war when the prisoners were finally set free, many of those with the Pink Triangle was held and put back into prison.

Today, the Pink Triangle is a proud symbol of queer inclusivity and identity. Patrick Carney, creator, and founder of the non-profit organization Illuminate states in a press release that “Part of commemorating any Pride Weekend is remembering where we have been. It is a giant reminder of intolerance. Yet it has been reclaimed to become a powerful symbol of hope, inclusion, love, and resiliency.”

The Twin Peaks can be seen shining from afar so fellow citizens of San Francisco can enjoy the installation and celebrate Pride while still practicing social distancing.