SAN FRANCISCO—Earlier this month, San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) officials decided to cancel the 2020 Fleet Week Airshow because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the San Francisco Fleet Week official website, San Francisco has hosted the event every October since Mayor Diane Feinstein started it in 1981. The main attraction is the airshow featuring the Blue Angeles. According to Alexa Mae Asperin of KRON 4 News, usually over a million people come to witness the aeronautic acrobatics displayed in the airshow. Additionally, the city hosts band concerts, ship tours and aviation demonstrations throughout the week. The annual celebration of the United States Armed Forces generates around $10 million in revenue for the city of San Francisco.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 airshow is postponed until October 8, 2021. All 2020 tickets purchased will carry over to the 2021 show. Officials are still deciding on the status of the ancillary events.