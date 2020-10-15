SAN FRANCISCO — Children in San Francisco will now be able to visit the over 180 public playgrounds in the city because on Wednesday, Oct. 14, Mayor London Breed said they are officially open.

The announcement comes after the State of California allowed playgrounds to operate again on Sept. 28, and released some guidelines to do it safely. San Francisco is following those guidelines which include limiting the number of people depending on the size of the playground, and limiting the time of visits to 30 minutes when there are other people present. Visitors must follow physical distancing rules, and everyone 2 years or older must wear a face covering. No one is allowed to eat or drink in the playgrounds. Also, only one adult should accompany a child and they must actively supervise them. Officials encouraged caregivers not to use their phones while taking care of their children in the playgrounds.

“If a caregiver must take a break, children should stay by their side until they can resume,” said the announcement from Breed.

During the first two weekends, playgrounds will be supervised by Recreation and Park Department monitors who will ensure that health guidelines are being followed. Public health officials said that since the city was removed from the State watch list, opening environments for children had become a priority. During the announcement they advised communities to keep following safety guidelines to continue with reopening efforts in the City. Recreation officials also expressed they were excited for this announcement.

“We are thrilled to welcome families back to their neighborhood playgrounds and all the fun, connection, and creativity they inspire,” said Phil Ginsburg, General Manager for the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. “For kids, play is serious business. It is essential to their cognitive, physical, social and emotional development. A trip to the playground relieves stress, reduces anxiety, and promotes healthy bodies and imaginations.”

Besides the reopening, Breed announced that six renovated playgrounds would launch in the City as part of a project made in collaboration with the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department and the San Francisco Parks Alliance. Breed also expressed she was excited for the official reopening of these spaces for children.

“We know kids and parents have been missing playgrounds since the end of March, and I’m excited that we’re now at a place where we can safely reopen them,” said Breed. “It’s important kids have a place to explore, have fun, and get some outdoor exercise. We hope this brings families and kids some joy during an otherwise challenging time.”

The Department of Public Health released the following tips to safely enjoy the playgrounds: