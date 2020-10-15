SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco’s long-awaited observation wheel in Golden Gate Park will open to guests on October 21. The observation wheel was supposed to open in April to celebrate the park’s 150th anniversary, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The wheel, named “SkyStar Wheel”, was installed earlier this year. It is located at the Golden Gate Park’s Music Concourse, located near the de Young Museum. It is 150 feet high, and features 36 fully-enclosed gondolas that hold 6 riders each. A full rotation lasts 12 minutes, and offers views of downtown San Francisco and the ocean.

According to a statement on SkyStar Wheel’s website, the attraction has implemented strict coronavirus safety measures to keep visitors safe while they enjoy the ride. Some of the measures include sanitizing gondolas between rides, opening vents to allow complete air-flow during rides, and non-contact temperature checks for anyone entering the facility. In addition, everyone is required to wear masks, and gondolas are private and will not be shared with any customers outside of a party.

Tickets cost $18 for adults, and $12 for seniors and children under 13. Reservations must be made in advance on the website.

The attraction is expected to run until October 2021, but could run even longer depending on public reaction, SkyStar Wheel stated.

To view prices or make a reservation, visit skystarwheel.com