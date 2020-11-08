SAN FRANCISCO—Officers from the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) have arrested two suspects accused for prolific graffiti across the city, officers announced in a statement on November 8.

On October 15 at around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of two suspects graffitiing a rooftop, located in the 1000 block of Grant Avenue in Chinatown.

After arriving on scene and locating the suspects, officers exsxcorted them off the roof, but not before they had graffitied the words “BERO” and “ACER, which are apparently their tag names.

The suspects are identified as Zacharia Ho-Sehere, a 28 year old male from San Francisco, and Scott Smith, a 21 year old male from Rio Vista. Both men have been arrested, and are being held at the San Francisco County Jail for charges of vandalism and conspiracy, police announced.

While arrests have been made in this incident, an investigation still remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident or other related graffiti incidents can called the SFPD’s Anonymous Tip Line at 415 575 4444, or text “SFPD” to TIP411.