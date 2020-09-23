SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco police special victims detectives are investigating a series of sexual assault cases that have been occurring for a month in northern San Francisco including Sea Cliff neighborhood. Some of the victims spoke up about their experience.

Tiffany Hang, Public Information Officer for the San Francisco Police Department told San Francisco News that the series of assaults have been occurring in the Richmond District, Laurel Village, and Lower/Pacific Heights neighborhoods. Hang noted she cannot disclose further details because of “the nature of the incident and the active investigations by SFPD’s Special Victim Unit.”

The suspect is described as a 6-foot male, unknown race, and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Two victims said they were slapped on their behind, and one victim said she was touched all over her body, according to KRON 4 news. One victim who wishes to be anonymous described repetitive assaults and confessed the suspect ran up to behind the victims and “smacked our back sides incredibly hard and kept running away.” The attacker looked young to her, and “he’s getting significantly more violent and aggressive each time.”

There was another case on another woman around 8 p.m. on September 17 on Fulton. The victim who wishes not to be identified noted she was walking west on Fulton. She described the man as “clearly an athlete, very strong.” She said he slapped her on her right butt cheek so hard that she was limping for the rest of the night, and he might have been wearing a tactical glove. The victim indicated the suspect tried to take her in a secluded area, and the attacker disappeared.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact San Francisco police on its 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444, or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”