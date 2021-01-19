SAN FRANCISCO—An San Francisco resident was arrested and charged in Houston, Texas on Friday, January 15 for his participation in the riots at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6.

According to a complaint filed by Special Agent Alejandro Flores from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Daniel Goodwyn (also identified as Anthime Gionet) was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering/remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Among some of Goodwyn’s actions at the Capitol, he called an officer an “‘oathbreaker'” as he was directed out of the building and “yelled for people to get the officer’s badge number.”

Prior to Goodwyn’s arrest, the FBI received a tip from his former associate, who “identified” him “from a recording made from the livestream Gionet broadcasting during the events inside the Capitol.”

Goodwyn, who also calls himself “Baked Alaska,” is a web developer in SF and is a “self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys” and posted an image with the words “Stand Back” and “Stand By” and “PB,” which stands for “Proud Boys.”

Founded in New York in 2016, the Proud Boys is a hate group known for their “anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric,” as well as regularly spouting “white nationalist memes,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

Special Agent Flores submitted this complaint to United States Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Goodwyn is not the only California resident to have participated during the Capitol riots. On the same day of his arrest, the FBI announced the arrest of Hunter Allen Ehmke, 20, of Glendora in a press release.

In a criminal complaint on January 11 filed by Special Agent James Soltes, Ehmke was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with similar charges as Goodwyn.

On January 6 during the Capitol riots, Ehmke “jumped onto a window ledge and smashed several panes out of a six-pane window that led to an office space inside the Capitol,” according to the press release.

Special Agent Soltes submitted this complaint to United States Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Ehmke made his first court appearance on Thursday, January 14 in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge John E. McDermott at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said that “the violence and destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol building” demonstrated “a blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process,” the news release states.

Wray says there will be accountability for those responsible for what occurred on January 6 and said the FBI deployed “full investigative resources and is working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in criminal activity.”

In a January 12 press release, the FBI said if anyone has information about the January 6 events go to: https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/aad18481a3e8f02.