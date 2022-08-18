SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is offering a reward to the public for any information leading to the arrest, identification and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of two people, Kieran Carlson and Brandon Alexander Cheese.

The SFPD reported that on April 3, at approximately 4:39 p.m. officers from Ingleside Station responded to a playground at Alice Chalmers Park located on the 600 block of Brunswick Ave. regarding a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located four adult male victims with gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital.

SFPDCrimeBulletin-2022-007-20220815

Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries and two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims died from injuries sustained while at the hospital.

The San Francisco Police Department authorized a $50,000 reward in the case. The SFPD is looking for a 2018-2022 Honda Accord as the suspected vehicle involved in the case.

Anyone with details regarding this case may contact Sergeant Nico Discenza #485 of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at 1-415-553-9069 during business hours, by calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411 and beginning the text message with SFPD.