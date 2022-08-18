SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested several suspects in connection to the assault of an elderly woman on July 31. The SFPD reported that on July 31, at approximately 5:02 p.m., officers assigned to Central Station responded to the 100 block of Francisco Street on a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived on scene, they were met by the victim, a 70-year-old female who told officers that she was standing in front of a building when she was approached by four juvenile suspects who began talking to her. Due to a language barrier, the victim was not aware what the suspects were saying. When the victim turned to enter the lobby of the building, the suspects gained access to the building and follow her in. While inside the building, the suspects physically attacked the victim, stole the victim’s property, and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Robbery Unit led the investigation and discovered information that identified suspects in the robbery: Darryl Moore, 18, of Oakland and three juvenile suspects, ages 11, 13, and 14. Investigators obtained warrants for Moore and the 13-year-old and 14-year-old suspects for the charges of robbery (211 PC), elder abuse (368(b)(1) PC), burglary (459 PC), false imprisonment (236 PC), and conspiracy (182 PC).

Due to their age, the 11-year-old suspect could not be charged in this case.

On August 10, Milpitas Police Department Officers contacted Moore, the 13-year-old suspect, and the 11-year-old suspect on an unrelated criminal matter and arrested them. Moore was booked at Santa Clara County Jail on the warrant.

The 13-year-old suspect was booked on unrelated charges at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall and is being transferred to the custody of Alameda County, who will book them on the warrant in this case. The 11-year-old suspect was transferred to the custody of the Alameda County Assessment Center.

The 14-year-old suspect has not yet been located and there is still an outstanding warrant for their arrest in this matter. The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.