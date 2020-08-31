SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Art Institute is planning to perform an eight-week video screenings titled “From the Tower: Transmission” on Fridays from September 4 thru October 23.

The San Francisco Art Institute uses its symbolic Chestnut Street tower as a digital screen for a series of video screenings, which is curated by a multimedia and installation artist Tony Labat as SFAI MFA Director, alumnus, and faculty member. The series of video screenings explores SFAI’s experimental art history by using both archived and contemporary works by SFAI alumni. The featured program of selected works will be renewed each week.

The screenings will start at 9 p.m. People can come outside of SFAI’s Chestnut Street tower, including the streets of North Beach and neighboring buildings, and also can watch it through live streamed projections virtually. SFAI will provide an online map on its website which shows locations for optimal viewing and links to audio tracks of the sound based elements of the works that can be experienced on viewers’ phones.