DENVER, CO—On September 1, the San Francisco Giants blew out the Colorado Rockies 23-to-5 in the first game of a two-game series between these teams, both of whom are in the mix for the last National League playoff spot. The Giants’ 23 runs matched the team’s record for runs scored in a single game.

The Giants scored early and often, getting contributions from all nine players in their starting lineup for a total of 27 hits. Left fielder Alex Dickerson, second baseman Donovan Solano, and shortstop Brandon Crawford had standout offensive performances, becoming the first trio of teammates to each have six or more runs batted in (RBI) in a single game since RBI became an official stat in 1920.

Dickerson got five hits, including three home runs, in six at bats. He scored a total of five runs, and drove in six. His first home run went 480 feet, making it the longest home run hit by a Giants player since the tool Statcast began tracking home run distance in 2015.

Solano drove in six runs off of four hits including two doubles. Crawford got three hits and also drove in six, with three of his RBIs coming on a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Rookie catcher Joey Bart and veteran first baseman Brandon Belt chipped in with three hits apiece.

The Giants’ defense and pitching also stepped up. In the fourth inning, right fielder Mike Yastrzemski made a diving catch in right field. Giants’ starting pitcher Kevin Gausman continued to pitch well, only allowing two runs and two hits in five innings while striking out five.

Shortstop Garrett Hampson’s two home runs off of Gausman and some late-game runs were the only positive things tonight for the Rockies who watched the Giants score off of every pitcher they brought into the game.

The Rockies will try to shake this game off and earn a split of the series Wednesday afternoon.