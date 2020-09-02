SAN FRANCISCO—Speaker of the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen walking through a hair salon for a wash and blow on Monday September 1, while the city of San Francisco keeps salons closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Security footage showed Pelosi walking in the E-Salon, wearing a mask on her neck, not over her mouth or nose. She follows a woman wearing a mask over the mouth and was followed by a man with a black mask over the mouth.

Senate Republicans tweeted: “Speaker Pelosi has pushed policies that would keep our economy closed and our small businesses shut down. But for herself? A salon visit whenever she pleases.” Pelosi has been encouraging the public to wear face covering and local business to observe managing restrictions under the pandemic.

Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill issued a statement to The Washington Post and insisted that the salon explained they received a permit to open from the city and only one person was allowed to enter the store at a time. Pelosi was proposed Monday for visit by the salon, and she was following the rules provided by them. “The speaker always wears a mask and complies with local covid requirements”, said Hammill. He noted she just took down her mask while getting her hair washed.

Erica Kious, owner of eSalon, told Fox News that she did not approve of Pelosi’s visit and that the appointment was made by an outside stylist who rented the shop’s equipment. Kious rents chairs in her salon to outside stylists, and one of them sent her a message on August 30, letting her know that he would open the salon for Pelosi on the following day; “I’ll be there at 2:45 tomorrow. Pelosi’s assistant just messaged me to do her hair.” She added she cannot control what her stylists do if they rent chairs from her.

She told Fox News “It was a slap in the face.” She pointed out that Pelosi can get her hair-wash done while no other customers can do that. She said she felt helpless and being beaten down in the interview.

“We have been shut down for so long, not just me, but most of the small businesses,” said Kious.

For almost six months, the city of San Francisco has prohibited hair salons from opening inside operations.

She confessed in the interview that she received a $12,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan, helping small businesses survive during the pandemic. “I am a single mom, I have two small children, and I have no income.”