SAN FRANCISCO—The Land Use and Transportation Committee of San Francisco agreed on Monday, October 5, to legislation that would protect tenants from no-fault evictions through March 2021.

The Land Use and Transportation Committee agreed to send the legislation from San Francisco Board of Supervisor Dean Preston to the full Board of Supervisors on Monday, to the San Francisco Examiner first reported. The legislation would ban all no-fault evictions until March 2021.

Before the agreement, San Francisco renters were protected from evictions as a result of financial difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new legislation bans “No Fault” evictions, which means that property owners cannot evict tenants because of the reasons including demolition or condominium conversion, major remodeling, and withdrawal of residential rental structure from the rental market.

Supervisor Preston introduced the legislation in September, aiming to make the emergency orders regular protections from no-fault evictions. Supervisors Aaron Peskin, Hillary Ronen, Matt Haney, Shamann Walton and Rafael Mandelman all supported Preston.

Preston suggested on Monday another legislation to establish funds for social housing and rent relief, which is planned to be paid by Proposition I on the November ballot, the SF Examiner reported.

The legislation related to funding for housing was amended on Monday, limiting the recipients’ income to 80 percent Area Median Income by neighborhood. The rent relief fund would provide small landlords with up to 50 percent of rent, up to $3,000 per month.