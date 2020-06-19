SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Police Captain Nicholas Rainsford whose jurisdiction was the Sunset District has been relieved of duty and placed under a administrative investigation for unknown reasons.

SFPD Police Chief Chief Bill Scott transferred Capt. Rainsford from the Taraval Station to the Homeland Security Unit on Friday, June 19.

The Homeland Security Unit’s responsibilities include public security which involves stated missions of anti-terrorism, border security, immigration and customs, cyber security, and disaster prevention and management.

Capt. Rainsford was an apart of the Field Operations Bureau, in the Golden Gate Division at the Taraval Station.

A police spokesperson confirmed the existence of an internal investigation and the reassignment. The spokesperson declined to provide reasoning for Rainsford’s removal.

SF Board of Supervisor Gordon Mar of the 4th District stated in a tweet on on June 18 that, ” I look forward to ensuring strong community relations and responsiveness as we navigate leadership change at Taraval Station—and necessary and significant reforms to law enforcement in our city.”

In addition, Mar added: “Such an abrupt removal of our district police captain undermines trust and relationships with the community.”

Lt. Aaron Lozada is serving as acting captain of Taraval Station in the mean time.

Rainsford joined the San Francisco Police Department in 1994. He was born and raised in the Sunset District. According to the San Francisco Police Department, Rainsford worked on assignments at Bayview, Central, Tenderloin, Richmond and the Ingleside Stations.

In December 2018, Rainsford became the Taraval Station Captain, after serving as the Captain of the Staff Services Division, which oversees the Recruitment, Backgrounds and Staffing & Deployment Units.