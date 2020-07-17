SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, July 16, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced that they would be expanding the San Francisco’s Slow Streets network. 14 streets will be added to the network which aims to reduce traffic in residential areas during the coronavirus pandemic to increase space for exercising and improve access to services.

Oakland installed barriers for their network in April and San Francisco, Alameda, and Redwood City followed. San Mateo, Berkeley, and San Jose are now considering installing barriers in their residential areas.

The following portions of streets will be barricaded for the city’s Slow Streets network: