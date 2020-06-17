SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 15, the San Francisco Department of Public Health released a “tip sheet” for outdoor fitness groups. This document summarized the main action items about outdoor fitness from the order No.C19-07e-Appendix C-1: Additional Businesses Permitted to Operate, which was issued by the San Francisco Health Officer on Thursday, June 11.

These tips apply to any organized outdoor fitness groups, including yoga, dance classes, boot camps and personal training courses. They are also for people who want to exercise with their friends outside.

The document says there should be no more than 12 participants (from different households) in a fitness group, including the instructor. The group members should maintain 6 feet of space between each other. The fitness group shouldn’t last longer than 2 hours. They should be fully-outdoor except if group members need to use restrooms.

The tip sheet notes that the participants should wear face coverings at all times to prevent the spread of the virus. People should not attend any fitness groups if they have had COVID-19 within the past 10 days, or physically contacted with someone who had COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Also, people who feel sick or have any symptoms of coronavirus should not participate any fitness groups either.

People in a fitness group need to bring their own equipment. Sports with shared equipment, like Frisbee and baseball, are not permitted to play among people of different households. Contact sports including football, basketball and boxing are not allowed if players include members from different households.

According to the tip sheet, the department does not recommend singing, chanting, or shouting because those types of group activities increase the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

For more details on “tip sheet” for outdoor fitness group, visit the San Francisco Department of Public Health website.