SAN FRANCISCO—According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), there has been an increase in the price of gasoline. The AAA reported that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the state of California increased from $2.787 to $3.007 in a month. This increase has been attributed to the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, resulting in more travel.

In the city of San Francisco, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is currently at $3.163. The price per gallon of regular gasoline in San Francisco was $3.116 a week ago and $2.987 a month ago.

Other cities in the Bay Area have also experienced an increase in the average price of a gallon of gasoline. In Oakland, the average price of a gallon of regular gas increased from $2.875 to $3.077 in a month, a 20 cent increase. In San Jose, the average price of a gallon of regular gas has gone from $2.884 to $3.089 in a month, a 21 cent increase.

According to Trilby Lundberg, publisher of the Lundberg Survey of U.S. fuel markets, the average price of regular grade gasoline in the United States increased by 10.77 cents per gallon within the last two weeks to $2.1583.