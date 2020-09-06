SAN FRANCISCO— On Saturday, September 5, the San Francisco Giants defeated the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 4-to-3 in game two of their three game series.

Right-handed pitcher Trevor Cahill made the start for the Giants despite having to leave his last start early with a hip injury. He gave up a run in the first inning when he walked Diamondbacks right fielder Kole Calhoun, who scored on first basemen Christen Walker’s sacrifice fly. Cahill didn’t last very long in this game as Giants manager Gabe Kapler removed him in the third inning.

Left-hander Madison Bumgarner made the start for Arizona, his first since returning from a back injury that landed him on the injured list for a few weeks. Bumgarner is currently in his first year with the Diamondbacks. After spending the first nine years of his career helping the Giants win three World Series, Bumgarner signed with the Diamondbacks as a free agent this past offseason. Given that this start was his first game back from the injured list, the Diamondbacks limited him to 72 pitches over four innings. He held the Giants to only two runs. In the second inning, third baseman Evan Longoria and left fielder Darin Ruf became the first Giants to hit back to back home runs this season.

In the sixth inning, the Giants expanded their lead, scoring two more runs against Arizona reliever Artie Lewicki. Catcher Joey Bart and center fielder Mauricio Dubon drilled consecutive run-scoring triples, the first career triples for both of these young players.

Arizona scored runs in the seventh and eighth innings to trim the Giants’ lead to one run. In the seventh inning, Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho hit his first Major League home run. Yet, Giants’ reliever Tony Watson pitched a scoreless ninth inning, preserving the Giants lead and earning his first save of the season.

With the loss on September 5, Bumgarner’s record on the year falls to 0-4. These two teams will play again tomorrow in the third and final game of this weekend series.