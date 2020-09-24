SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, September 21, private elementary schools began reopening for in-person learning. The San Francisco Government stated on its website “Enabling more children to return to their classrooms and to other in-person learning and development programs is among the City’s top priorities.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, San Francisco schools have offered distance learning. Youth with the highest needs have received education through the Community Hubs Initiative.

The San Francisco Government now provides an online dashboard that reports the reopening status of schools throughout the city. The dashboard, updated daily at 9 a.m., reports a school’s progression in the reopening process, which was approved by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) September 4. The process has 7 steps:

Submit a letter of interest to SFDPH. Complete an application with a safety and health plan that aligns with the Health Officer Directive. Provide information about their facilities. Undergo a desktop review of application. Request a site assessment. Undergo a site assessment. Receive SFDPH approval.

Reopened schools that have completed all tasks are shown in green and schools that have only submitted a letter of interest are yellow.

As of Wednesday, 83 parochial, private, and charter schools had requested a waiver application, 43 had been completed, and 6 had been approved.

Dr. Grant Colfax, a San Francisco Infectious Disease Specialist, said in a statement, “We are making sure that schools can reopen for in-person learning with strong safety guidelines. The standards and safety plans that schools implement will help mitigate risk for students and staff returning to in-person learning environments.”

While some schools are attempting to reopen, the public schools in the San Francisco Unified School District expect to continue distance learning throughout the quarter.