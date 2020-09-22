SAN FRANCISCO—Starting on Monday, September 28, museums in San Francisco have been given approval to reopen, at 25 percent of their normal capacity. The decision comes as the next phase of San Francisco’s strategic, stage-by-stage plan for reopening. Before museums can set a re-opening date, all museums and galleries must submit a plan for reopening to the health department, providing details on specific preventative measures they will take to keep the public safe.

Among the museums currently given permission to reopen is the de Young Museum, set to reopen on September 25. The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art will reopen on October 5, and the Legion of Honor will reopen “mid-October,” according to a list of open museums released by the city. Gardens, zoos and aquariums are also planned to reopen in the following month.

As of September 21, the city of San Francisco has been classified in the “red zone,” which is described as “substantial.” The city needs to move into the orange tier, or “moderate” tier, before other venues can be opened again, such as indoor dining.

These plans are subject to change as the coronavirus situation develops, and businesses will release more details about their reopening plans once they get approval.