SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Public Safety Departments wants all residents and visitors of San Francisco to know that the use and sale of fireworks this New Year’s are deemed illegal.

The reason, according to the San Francisco Public Safety Departments, is to prevent fires, injuries, and abide by COVID-19 guidelines.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPS) said that “Fireworks start over 19,000 fires and send over 9,000 people to the Emergency Room each year in the U.S.”

Burns accounted for 44% of the 9,100 injuries that emergency room physicians treated, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s 2018 Fireworks Annual Report.

The report said that typically children 10-14 years old had the highest rate of injuries due to the use of fireworks – with 36% of the children being under the age of 15 years-old.

“Sparklers account for roughly one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries,” the report stated.

Some of the alternatives the NFPS proposes families to use in place of fireworks is a red, blue, and white silly string, glow sticks, noisemakers, throwing a birthday party for America, and having a movie night.

According to the city of San Francisco, there are no plans on having a firework display this year because of COVID-19. The Municipal Code, Section 1290 said that fireworks of any kind are illegal within the limits of the City and County of San Francisco.

“Possession of illegal fireworks such as skyrockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers, and other types that explode, go into the air, or uncontrollably move on the ground can lead to a possible fine or jail time in the county jail,” said the San Francisco Public Safety Announcement. “Even ‘Safe and Sane’ Fireworks, such as firecrackers and sparklers, are considered illegal,” the announcement continued.

According to the announcement, if anyone feels the need to tell the authorities about the noise of fireworks, they are asked to call 311 to report. If someone sees something suspicious or illegal, call 911 and let the authorities know.

“San Francisco’s public safety partners strongly urge San Franciscans to keep themselves and their neighborhoods safe this year. ‘If you see something, say something.’ In San Francisco, report illegal fireworks only if you see the person lighting them, can describe them, and can give an exact location or address by calling 911,” said the authorities.

The authorities ask that all residents continue to practice COVID-19 guidelines and stay at home, practice social-distancing, wear masks, avoid large groups of people, and “Practice all guidelines and adhere to all orders for businesses,” the announcement said.

To review the San Francisco Department of Public Heath COVID-19 orders, go here: https://www.sfdph.org/dph/alerts/coronavirus-healthorders.asp.

Go to https://sf.gov/topics/coronavirus-covid-19 for more information about the COVID-19 guidelines in San Francisco.