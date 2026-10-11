SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, October 9, the San Francisco Fire Department battled a one-alarm fire on the 1500 block of 11th Avenue at Kirkham. The fire was reported at 4:55 p.m. after officials received multiple 9-1-1 calls of a fire on a three-story, multi-residential dwelling roof.

The San Francisco Fire Department arrived swiftly, confirming an active fire with smoke and flames visible. San Francisco firefighters worked aggressively to contain this fire, confirmed to be an attic and roof fire, which extended to an adjoining structure, an additional three-story, multi-family home. The fire was contained in under one hour, at 5:45 PM, with no injuries.

Five adults and one dog were affected by this fire and will be seeking self-assistance with local family. The cause of the fire is under investigation.