SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, October 8, the San Francisco Fire Department battled a fire on Leavenworth Street at an apartment building. The incident was reported at 8:18 p.m. on the 300 block of Leavenworth.

Crews arrived to find a fire in the light well of a four-story multi-residential building. This is a zero-lot line attached structure mid-block. The call was initially reported as a stairwell fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. By 8:58 PM the fire was contained and under control.

The cause has been determined to be a discarded cigarette in the light well. There were no injuries and no displacement reported.

The San Francisco Fire Department thanked all residents for self-evacuating, which allowed firefighters to focus on extinguishing the fire. Firefighters rescued a seagull from the light well, which is expected to be ok.