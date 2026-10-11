SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, October 8, the San Francisco Police Department announced that it needs the public’s help to solve the 2015 murder of Keron Lamotte.

The SFPD reported on October 7, 2016, at approximately 7:06 p.m., Lamotte was shot and killed as he observed an artist painting a mural on the side of a building at Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street. The San Francisco Police Department authorized a $250,000 reward for information leading to the identification and filing of charges against the suspect(s) responsible for the murder.

Anyone with details about this or any other homicide case is asked to contact SFPD Homicide Detail at 1-415-553-1145 or after hours at 1-415-553-1071. Tipsters may call the 24-hour anonymous tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-a-Tip to TIP411, beginning the text with “SFPD.”