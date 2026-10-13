SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, October 12, the San Francisco Fire Department announced it had to make a rescue near the Golden Gate Bridge. At approximately 4:15 p.m., the SFFD received multiple 9-1-1 calls for a reported kite / windsurfer in distress under the Golden Gate Bridge.

The San Francisco Fire Department launched a marine and ground-based rescue operation. Units from Rescue Boat 35, Rescue Boat 35A, and Rescue Watercraft 1 made contact with the individual and confirmed there was no medical issue, the individual was in distress and unable to continue without assistance.

San Francisco Fire Department personnel assisted the individual onto Rescue Boat 35, where they were evaluated by a paramedic with the SFFD. The individual was brought to shore and declined any further medical care or assistance.

Safety Reminder: Always know your surroundings on the Bay, be aware of tidal flows, carry a means of communication, and always wear a life preserver/life jacket.

On the same day, just before 3 p.m., the SFFD responded to multiple reports of an individual, possibly multiple individuals, requiring rescue at Mile Rock Beach in San Francisco.

SFFD immediately launched both water and land-based rescue resources, locating the individual(s) from the land side. Our first-arriving crews began setting up for a rope rescue as Rescue Boat 35 and Rescue Boat 35A arrived on scene.

Rescue boats deployed rescue swimmers who made contact with the individual, who was stranded on rocky cliffside along the broken shoreline below a protected cliff off the Coastal Trail.

Ground crews were then able to reach the individual along with Rescue boat swimmers, who, along with our SFFD paramedics, assisted the individual back up the cliffside to the Coastal Trail where they were evaluated. One individual required rescuing by San Francisco firefighters; another individual declined assistance.