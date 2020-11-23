SAN FRANCISCO—A firefighter who was severely injured while on the job was released from the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Friday, November 20 and has been sent to a rehabilitation center, the San Francisco Fire Department reported.

A video was uploaded on the SFFD Media Twitter page of police officers and health officials cheering as he is rolled to an awaiting vehicle.

We are happy to announce that Firefighter Matthew Vann was transported to a rehabilitation center today. He is in good spirits. Many thanks to the SFZGH staff, who worked day and night tirelessly to care for him. We could not be more grateful. @MyrPressOffice @SFFFLocal798 pic.twitter.com/vzgdg2zR5R — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 18, 2020

Matthew Vann, the firefighter who was injured, is now conscious and responsive.

“He is in good spirits,” said SFFD in a statement. “Many thanks to the [Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital] staff, who worked day and night tirelessly to care for him…we could not be more grateful.”

Vann sustained a life-threatening head injury on November 2. Firefighters were responding to a high-rise fire on 55 Spear St. that day when Vann feel to the ground after being hit with a hose line.

Officials reported that a MUNI bus drove through the incident operational area just seconds before Vann was hit and feel to the ground. The cause of the incident is still under investigation. Visit @SFFDPIO and @SFPD on Twitter for updates.