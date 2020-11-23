SAN FRANCISCO—A San Francisco woman was arrested on November 14 in Spreckelville, Hawaii after allegedly violating the states’ COVID-19 guidelines, the Maui Police Department reported.

Colleen Proppe, 52, traveled to Hawaii on November 7 and did not follow the states’ COVID-19 guidelines that specifically state to quarantine for 14 days after landing if a negative test report is not attainable.

According to Proppe’s social media, she went to Hawaii to become a student in sustainability.

Authorities indicated that Proppe failed to fill out a Safe Travels application and check into her lodging where she claimed she would be quarantining for 14 days.

MPD were able to track down Proppe by following her social media post where she would upload her locations in Maui and surrounding areas. She was found and arrested and charged with violating health emergency orders and unsworn falsification to authorities.

Proppe pleaded not guilty to the charges and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, November 25.

Starting September 1, Safe Travels applications are now required in Hawaii to ensure the health and safety of the public. The digital application allows travelers to bypass mandatory quarantine only after submitting a negative COVID-19 test to administers. The application can be found at https://travel.hawaii.gov/#/.