SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco’s Ballet is going digital for the 2021 season, according to a press release from the ballet’s Artistic Director and Principal Choreographer Helgi Tomasson.

“The launch of a digital season has taken monumental effort from every artist and administrator in our organization, and for that, I am very proud of the work we’ve done,” said Tomasson.

Practicing dancing routines during the pandemic has not been easy, but Tomasson said that the San Francisco Ballet crew has adapted to the challenges.

“For the dancers, it has meant a new level of commitment to keep up with their dancing physicality and has also required paramount discipline with regard to social distancing in order to rehearse according to health guidelines. The choreographers I’ve engaged this season have also been extraordinarily creative and adaptable, from changing rehearsal configurations to working with film directors to present their work in a different format,” said Tomasson.

Going digital provides a unique challenge for the ballet and Tomasson indicated they are planning to implement to attract a broader audience.

“I am excited for us to be able to reach those across the world to whom we’ve not been previously accessible. For our devoted audiences, watching a story ballet captured on film will be a unique experience, as one can really see the emotions displayed by the dancers. Having said all this, I yearn for the days when we can all be together in the Opera House, but until then, I hope people will find themselves with SF Ballet from wherever they are in 2021,” said Tomasson.

To watch online, it will cost $289 for the Premium Plus Digital Package with VIP bonus content, according to the San Francisco Ballet’s Announcement. The San Francisco Ballet said their new season begins January 21, with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and on November 27 – December 31, “The Nutcracker.”