SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) have arrested a suspect in connection to child pornography and extortion. In 2019, New York State Troopers began looking into a San Francisco individual who was believed to have had inappropriate communications with a New York minor.

The SFPD ICAC began an investigation into the suspect who, according to the police, was harassing and extorting an underage minor into sending them sexually explicit photos and videos. The child became so distraught that they began to hurt themselves. The investigation revealed that the suspect kept the explicit videos and photos of the child in multiple cloud storage accounts. The suspect was identified and a search warrant was issued.

The SFPD served a search warrant on February 13, 2020 at the suspect’s home on the 200 block of Monticello Street. A 19-year-old man named Kean John Szeto, 19, was identified as the individual and taken into custody. His computer was seized by officials.

According to a press release from the SFPD, Szeto was charged with “extortion, production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, communicating with a minor to commit a sexual act, inflicting emotional suffering to a minor, and annoying or molesting a minor.”

Anyone who may have had contact with Kean John Szeto is asked to contact the SFPD Special Victims Unit at (415) 558-5500.