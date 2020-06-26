SFPD Asks For Help To Find Missing Person

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) released an announcement on Thursday, June 25, urging the public to aid in the search for missing person Alethia Johnson, who has been gone for months.

Johnson, 50, was reported missing on April 10. Since then, the police department has been leading an investigation to find Johnson, but to no avail. SFPD’s request for public assistance in locating Johnson is another step in their ongoing efforts.

Johnson is a Black woman who is described to be about 5’1” and around 160 lbs. According to SFPD’s account, Johnson has “brown eyes, brown hair, and fair complexion.”

SFPD believes that Johnson could be a driver employed by Uber and Lyft, but the department has not come to a definite conclusion on that fact.

The police have reported that Johnson is not known to have any medical or psychiatric problems.

SFPD has not released information regarding the location where Johnson was last seen.

Anyone who locates Johnson should call their local police department by dialing 9-1-1 to provide details of her location and a description of her appearance when she was found. Officers would then be dispatched to the given location.

SFPD asks that anyone who possesses information regarding Johnson’s investigation call the 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 (if tipping via text, start the message with “SFPD.”) All tipsters are allowed to stay anonymous if so desired.