SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, June 24, the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) released information about their virtual Tall Halls for families, students, staff, and community partners via Twitter. The Town Halls activity includes a series of meetings and events which aim to discuss the learning plans for this coming fall. The virtual Town Halls will begin on July 6 and go through July 9.

According to an information sheet about the virtual Tall Halls on their website, the SFUSD will share a variety of information during the meetings, including lessons learned from the spring semester, the process for fall planning, the public health guidance for schools, and some other considerations. The SFUSD also listed a couple of questions which the students and their families have had like, “When the schools will be opened?” and “Is it safe to open?”

The SFUSD encourages the residents who are particularly concerned about the school’s plan for the fall to join in the Town Halls meetings. Also, they offer three languages: English, Spanish and Cantonese. Participants can attend any of them.

All the meetings will be held by YouTube Live and ThoughtExchange. The SFUSD indicated that they will post the links of the meetings before the meeting day.

“Our community is working together to shape what fall learning will look like for SFUSD students. We would like your input. We also know you have questions, and we’ll do our best to answer them!” read the statement on the SFUSD website.

SFUSD released the schedules for the meetings and events:

7/6/20 3:00 – 4:30 PM SFUSD Teacher and Paraeducator Town Hall

7/7/20 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM SFUSD Staff Town Hall

7/7/20 6:30 – 8:00 PM SFUSD Cantonese Town Hall for Families

7/8/20 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM SFUSD Community Partners Town Hall

7/8/20 6:30 – 8:00 PM SFUSD English Town Hall for Families

7/9/20 6:30 – 8:00 PM SFUSD Spanish Town Hall for Families

7/9/20 1:00 – 2:30 PM SFUSD Student Town Hall

For more details, visit SFUSD website; for questions, email partnerships@sfusd.edu.