SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, December 12 in the Potrero Hill region. At approximately 7:08 a.m., officers from Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Dakota Street regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located two shooting victims, a 43-year-old male, and a 40-year-old female. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported both victims to the hospital. The female victim died from injuries sustained while at the hospital. The male victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.