SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects seen vandalizing an Armenian school on surveillance video, CBS San Francisco first reported.

At around 1:40 a.m. on July 24, surveillance cameras captured a group of four people jumping a fence, and trespassing on the Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragen Armenian School, located at 825 Brotherhood Way, police reported. The school was not in session at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

The suspects vandalized the school’s walls with graffiti, writing anti-Armenian messages, while two other suspects stayed on the lookout. Investigators have classified the incident as a hate crime. The school discovered the graffiti the next morning and reported it to authorities. The case has remained under investigation, and no suspects in connection to the crime have been identified. Police are hoping that the video could lead to a breakthrough in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspects depicted, or about the case is asked to contact the SFPD’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at 415 575 444, or test “SFPD” to TIP411.