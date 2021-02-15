SAN FRANCISCO—A shooting in the Bayview District the transpired on Saturday, February 13 evening left six wounded. No suspects have been brought into custody at this time.

According to a police statement, officers responded to multiple 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation at approximately 6:00 p.m. The shooting took place at the intersection of 3rd Street and Quesada Avenue, near the Bayview Opera House.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a crime scene with spent shell casings strewn throughout,” reported the Police Department, “The San Francisco Police Department has deployed additional patrols to the Bayview neighborhood in response to the violence and is mobilizing added resources to investigate the incident.”

The six victims were sent to the hospital and are all now in stable condition. No information has been released concerning possible suspects.

This is the third shooting in San Francisco that transpired over the weekend. A fourth shooting transpired early Sunday morning at Turk and Hyde streets leaving one victim with life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating if there are any links, according to the Chronicle.

San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney spoke out on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

“The street drug trade on Turk & Hyde clearly contributing to violence & death,” he said. “I’m out here right now on Turk and Hyde. No presence. No changes. No nothing. Same situation. You wouldn’t even know there was a shooting. Just entirely unacceptable.”