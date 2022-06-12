SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, June 11, a man was arrested for stabbing a utility worker who was on the 900 block of Antoinette Lane in South San Francisco.

After the attack transpired the victim was able to walk to the South San Francisco Police Department building and report the crime. According to a tweet sent out by the department, their building was closed down due to the blood that was spilled from the victim.

The current condition of the victim is unknown.

Police stated that the attack was unprovoked.

This case is ongoing and officials have not released a formal press.