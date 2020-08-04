SEATTLE—Detectives are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in the Alki neighborhood of Seattle, Washington on early Sunday morning.

Two men were shot and one was left unharmed in an incident that occurred on the 5500 block of Alki Avenue Southwest. According to Detective Patrick Michaud from the Seattle Police Department, after people in the area reported shots being fired, officers arrived at the scene and found a truck that had been struck by bullets, with three people inside.

The men that were injured, one in the chest and one in the arm, were transported to Harborview Medical in a private ambulance, said detective Michaud. None of them is in life-threatening condition. The third person was transported by Seattle Fire Department Paramedics.

The shooting is still under investigation and detective Michaud noted that witnesses who spoke to the Gang Unit detectives said they saw a vehicle speeding from the scene. There is still no suspect description available.

Jim Brady, a resident from the area, talked to KOMO News about the shooting. He said that there has been a lot of “reckless and rowdy activity” near Alki Beach.

“Unfortunately, I would not even noticed gunshots last night because it’s the same kind of sound I hear every night,” Brady told KOMO News. “There used to always be a police presence out here, there used to always be a mobile police precinct out here on summer nights and I haven’t seen them at all this summer,” he added.

On Sunday, West Seattle Blog published a message from the Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Kevin Grossman to the community about the state of local policing. The captain said he was making crime one of his top priorities as he is concerned about the recent shootings in West Seattle.

“I have directed my officers to deter gun crimes whenever possible, take illegal guns off the street, make arrests for gun crimes, and conduct thorough investigations in shots fired incidents,” said Grossman.