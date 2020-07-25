SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, July 21, two San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Matt Haney and Gordon Mar, submitted a resolution to remove Mark Zuckerberg’s name from San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

This is in response to Facebook, where Zuckerberg, who is the CEO of the company, being unable to protect private data for millions of users worldwide. In July 2019, the Federal Trade Commission fined Facebook $5 billion for violating consumers’ privacy rights.

In March 2015, the SF Board of Supervisors approved an agreement between the San Francisco General Hospital Foundation and Dr. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg. A $75,000,000 grant was offered to the foundation which was to be named the Priscilla and Mark Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

During this week’s resolution, the supervisors are “urging City departments to establish clear standards with regards to naming rights for public institutions and properties that reflect San Francisco’s values and a commitment to affirming and upholding human rights, dignity, and social and racial justice.”

The resolution is now currently pending committee action.