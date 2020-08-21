SEATTLE —Detectives arrested a 62-year-old man for the murder of two people after their remains were found in Alki Beach in June, according to a Seattle Police report released on Thursday, August 20.

At a residence in Burien on Wednesday afternoon, detectives arrested the suspect in the homicide case of 35-year-old Jessica Lewis and 27-year-old Austin Wenner whose remains were found in the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW.

The investigation of the case started on June 19 when a group of Seattle teenagers were playing with the application Randonautica, that takes people to places depending on the “adventure” that they choose, and found a suitcase with a smelly bag. The teenagers posted a video of the event on TikTok in which it can be seen that they called the police after finding the suspicious item.

When detectives arrived at the scene they confirmed that the bag had human remains inside and they found a similar item in the water. With the help of the King County Medical Examiner’s Officer they identified the bodies of Lewis and Wenner in the bags. According to a GoFundMe that was launched to raise reward money for the case, both of the victims died on June 16 from gunshots.

“Jessica & Cash were good -hearted people. She leaves behind 4 beautiful children. Their parents and family are heartbroken beyond words. Along with countless friends and loved ones,” said the description in the fundraiser page made by Gina Jaschke.

The 62-year-old suspect is now in custody at King County Jail. According to the SPD, this remains an active homicide investigation.