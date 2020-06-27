SAN FRANCISCO—A driver in San Francisco on the Highway 101, on Thursday, June 25, reported having his car shot at while driving home. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. The driver identified as Wil Otero, was driving with his 87-year-old mother at the time of the incident.

Otero indicated that as he headed toward the 9th Stree exit on northbound Highway 101, an object suddenly struck his window, which he believed to be a rock at first.

“But I saw guns, like they had guns,” reported Otero to NBC Bay Area. “The fact that it didn’t go through the windshield told me it wasn’t a gun. It was something but it wasn’t a gun. So I just assume it was a BB gun.”

Otero said that no one was hurt in the incident, but claims that the car next to him was also hit and swerved, but they did not collide. There were no reports of any injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is aware of the incident and is currently investigating the shooting. Officers were sent out near the 9th Street exit where it happened, but did not discover any evidence.

“Don’t go out in public and just randomly shoot at cars because you think it’s funny. Because three people could have died today and that’s the reality of it,” Ortero told NBC Bay Area.

Written By Allison Havermale and Monterey McEachern