SAN FRANCISCO—A teen in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood was injured during a shooting on Friday, November 6.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that involved a 17-year-old at 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Garrison Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the teen injured and questioned him about the shooting. According to the police, the teen stated that he was sitting inside of a vehicle when the suspect fired a weapon at him. Authorities noted the teen sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect or the suspect’s vehicle has been discovered, but according to reports, the suspect was driving a sedan. A description of the suspect is not currently available.

The San Francisco Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call (415) 575-4444. Tipsters can send the police a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. All informants are anonymous.