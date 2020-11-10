SAN FRANCISCO—Foster Farms has donated 1,000 turkeys to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.

“We are currently distributing food to about 55,000 households, nearly double the number of households we served before the pandemic,” said Gunilla Bergensten, of the San Francisco Food Bank.

According to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank’s website, one in five people went hungry before the pandemic and layoffs and it distributes 54 percent more food every month before the pandemic.

“The economic ripple effects of COVID-19 have only exacerbated the hunger crisis that already existed,” said Paul Ash, Executive Director on the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank’s website. “Historic levels of unemployment are driving many to the Food Bank for the first time. By delivering groceries to seniors and opening new Pop-up Pantries in neighborhoods with the greatest need, we are working to meet the sustained levels of critical need for food for in our community.”

Throughout the months of November and December, the San Francisco Food Bank plans to supply nearly 1,500,000 meals to those in need. The food bank needs help from the public.

“We continue to see sustained high levels of need of food assistance. More people than ever before are making the tough choices between paying for either rent, utilities, medication, or food. We are looking at sustaining our COVID-19 programs for a long time, and we are in dire need of support to be able to meet the need in the community. Right now, one dollar donated provides four meals. We are also looking for more volunteers to help out both at the warehouse and at the pantries out in the community,” said Bergensten.