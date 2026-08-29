HOLLYWOOD—Guilt, that is the word of the week on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Why? Steffy and Carter are guilty as hell over that one-night stand they had during their drunken hour. Both immediately regretted their actions the next morning. Steffy probably more than Carter because she was an emotional mess.

Finn rushed back to Los Angeles spilling his undying loyalty to his wife to prove that Sheila is out of their lives for good and he faulted his mistake. I’m actually surprised because when Steffy makes her mind up; that rarely changes. However, she knows Finn has been fiercely loyal to her and she cheated on him, TWICE AT THIS POINT! First time with Liam as I pointed out, and now recently with Carter of all people.

She is ready to explode and spill the truth to Finn, but Carter on the flipside is doing everything in his power to prevent that secret to come out. Daphne wants to work on their marriage and has done a 360 on fighting for what she deems the love of her life, instead of just fleeing to Paris to deal with the thought of not being able to have a child.

I thought for a moment Ridge was about to discover the secret as he heard Carter and Steffy arguing very loudly. They were able to cover up their antics just enough. Carter made it clear if this secret comes out, both of their lives will be blown up. Steffy agreed for the time being, but I can already see the pressure causing her to crack.

In other news, we have two romances in the works. One involving Dylan and Will, the other involving Electra and RJ. I’m still icky about Electra and RJ because these two are like cousins in some crazy twisted way. Why are you trying to build a relationship with your cousin. RJ and Electra are indeed getting closer as a result of them bonding over this new partnership for Forrester Creations targeting a younger demographic. At the same time, its apparent Electra is jealous to see Will with Dylan, but you cutoff the relationship.

You cannot be mad to see Will move on. Dylan got what she wanted with Will and then enters Mama Katie. Katie does not like Dylan one bit and made it clear to Will, in front of Dylan she is not a fan, and this seems to be the door that opens for Dylan’s mother to come to Los Angeles and get into the mix of things. Dylan’s mom is being portrayed by “The Young and the Restless” alum Kelly Sullivan. Do I think Dylan has ulterior motives? Absolutely, and I would love to see the return of Luna, which would create more chaos in Los Angeles and in Will’s life.

If this arrival gives Katie an opponent to spar with besides Brooke Logan, I’m all for it. In addition, where the hell is Liam and Hope? We literally haven’t seen them in like a month or longer. It seems the rivalry between Logan and Forrester Creations has simmered down quite a bit.

The thing viewers need to look out for is Sheila Carter. We talked about her last week, but we know Sheila never gives up. Right now, it looks like she might not have a chance in hell with Finn and her grandchildren at this point. She is making some leeway with Deacon who got shot down by Taylor when he proposed. Yeah, could Deacon and Sheila reunite? Its very possible and I’m starting to think the writers might be heading in that direction. We shall see “The Bold and the Beautiful” fans.