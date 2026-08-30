SAN FRANCISCO—On August 27, the San Francisco Police Department announced that on August 26, in collaboration with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office (SFSO) made 58 arrests during a Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC) joint operation around the Tenderloin, Northern, Central, and Southern Districts. The operation focused on fugitives with outstanding arrest warrants.

The one-day operation throughout the city was a part of DMACC’s ongoing efforts to disrupt narcotic sales and drug markets in the city. Of the 58 arrests made, 54 individuals had arrest warrants, including 12 arrests made by the SFPD Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team (FRET). Police officers located and seized a total of 122.57 grams of narcotics.

The operation, which included SFPD officers from FRET, the DMACC Enforcement Team, and deputies from the SFSO, focused their efforts for the operation on the Market Street corridor, South of Market (SOMA), and Tenderloin regions.

The SFPD thanked the SF Sheriff’s Office with the help and collaboration in the operation. The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should call the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”