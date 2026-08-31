SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, August 29, the San Francisco Fire Department battled a multi-residential building fire. The fire was reported at 10:30 p.m., the SFFD received multiple calls reporting smoke coming from the fourth floor of a multi‑residential building.

First‑arriving units were on scene within three minutes, and a working fire (1st alarm) was quickly declared. Crews initiated an aggressive fire attack, and four victims were rescued from the affected floor. The fire was brought under control at 10:44 p.m.

An EMS Rescue Captain on scene, working alongside Incident Command, declared a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI). A triage and treatment area was established. Five individuals were transported to local hospitals under MCI protocols. Ten additional patients were assessed on scene and declined ambulance transport, for a total of 15 patients.

Twelve residents were displaced, and the Red Cross was requested to respond to the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.