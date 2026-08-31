SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, August 28, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that a conviction of Michael Mangrum, 42, after a trial by jury convicted of violating a criminal protective order (PC 166(c)(1)).

According to the testimony and other evidence presented at trial, Mangrum violated a restraining order prohibiting him from any contact with the victim.

“I thank the jury for their thoughtful and thorough evaluation of the evidence,” said Assistant District Attorney Albert J. Ujcic III. “Violation of a court-ordered restraining order is a crime, and if you violate the law, you will be held accountable.”

Mangrum is currently out of custody, and his sentencing is scheduled for September 21, 2026.