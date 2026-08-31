SAN FRANCISCO—On August 27, the office of the Mayor of San Francisco announced that the reopening of the renovated South Sunset Clubhouse, a neighborhood hub that provides meals, activities, and social opportunities for Sunset District seniors. With the renovations, the 2,000-square-foot clubhouse was transformed.

Located within the four-acre South Sunset Playground, the clubhouse is operated by Self-Help for the Elderly and serves approximately 200 neighborhood seniors with daily hot meals, dance and fitness classes, social activities, and other programming. The renovation modernized the historic building while preserving its role as a welcoming neighborhood gathering place.

Improvements include a renovated multipurpose room for activities and classes; a modernized kitchen with new sinks, a refrigerator, freezer, and food preparation area to support Self-Help for the Elderly’s food service program; upgrades to the two outdoor restrooms and a new indoor restroom; and new sliding glass doors that bring in more natural light and provide direct access to the newly expanded and repaved back patio. A new pavilion shade structure provides additional shelter and comfort for outdoor activities.

The project resulted in a new roof, repairs to the building’s foundation and framing, and new plumbing, electrical, and other utility upgrades. New landscaping and irrigation, signage, and access improvements—including improved pathways and automatic doors—make the facility more accessible and easier to navigate.

“Staying active, connected, and engaged is important at every stage of life—but it’s especially for our seniors,” said Sarah Madland, San Francisco Recreation and Park Department General Manager. “With this modernized, state-of-the-art facility, we’re creating even more opportunities for them to stay healthy, build friendships, and continue to thrive.”

Self-Help for the Elderly has operated the South Sunset Clubhouse for more than 30 years, serving clients who are predominantly monolingual Cantonese speakers. Its programs help seniors stay active, engaged, and connected through physical activity, social interaction, and community.

“Our seniors are delighted to be coming home to a brand-new South Sunset Clubhouse for their meals and social activities this month,” said Anni Chung, President and CEO of Self-Help for the Elderly. “Many thanks to the Rec and Park team for this special gift!”

Outside of the Self-Help’s program regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, the South Sunset Clubhouse will be available to the wider community for meeting space, birthday parties, and other rentals.

Construction on the South Sunset Clubhouse began in March 2025, with San Francisco Public Works managing construction and providing landscape design services for the renovation. The historic clubhouse was originally built in 1949 by San Francisco architect William Merchant and last renovated in 1991.

“From the roof and foundation to the plumbing and electrical systems, this 77-year-old building has been renovated from top to bottom,” said Carla Short, San Francisco Public Works Director. “The improvements to this beloved community hub create a more welcoming, accessible, and resilient space for people to break bread together, gather with friends, and keep active.”

The $5.8 million project was funded by $3.35 million from the city’s 2020 Health and Recovery Bond and $2.3 million in state budget funding secured by former State Assemblymember Phil Ting. The project was supported by $150,000 from the Open Space Fund.