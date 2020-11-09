SAN FRANCISCO—According to the San Francisco Symphony officials, all concerts are canceled from now till June 30, 2021. The officials are concerned about the concerts promoting new cases of the coronavirus.

According to the Symphony’s website, San Francisco Symphony CEO Mark C. Hanson did not want to cancel any events but decided to because, “By canceling these performances, we are able to turn our full attention to investing in the creation of compelling and timely digital content and experiences that both fit within required safety guidelines and take advantage of them as a catalyst for innovation.”

Those who wish to go to a concert can still watch the Symphony’s “Hall to Home” digital concert, airing November 14 at 7 p.m. PST on KQED Public Television. The program will have music by artists Ludwig van Beethoven, Kev Choice, Ellen Reid, and John Adams.

There will also be another program hosted by Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, called “Deck the Hall Virtual Celebration.” This program will air Saturday, December 5, at 3:30 p.m. on channel NBC in the Bay Area and again on December 6, at 11:30 a.m. on Telemundo 48. This program is family-friendly and features the San Francisco Symphony Chorus, special guests, and audience sing-alongs set to holiday music.