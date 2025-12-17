HOLLYWOOD—Well alas, after all the teases we finally received the official trailer for season four of “The Traitors.” The trailer didn’t wow me America. I’ve seen more dramatic trailers with more friction and highlights. It appears the trailer focuses way too much on host Alan Cummings and the challenges. Let’s be honest, the challenges on “The Traitors” are not that amazing, if anything, they’re the worst part of the show.

With that said, we saw some potential alliances forming with Yam Yam and Natalie, both winners from “Survivor” shaking hands. My question is what about Rob Cesternino, while NOT a winner of “Survivor” he is considered one of the best to never win.

We see “Housewives” friction between Caroline Stansbury (love her), calling out “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Lisa Rinna throwing her own grandmother under the bus to win. Oh, the housewives at each other’s throats could make intriguing gameplay. Other standout moments include, “The Bachelor” alum Colton Underwood calling out someone who is coming after him. However, I want to see tension and arguments from the Roundtable.

There was none of that in the trailer, all we got is “Real Housewives of Potomac” alum Candiace Dillard-Bassett calling out someone being a good traitor. We got more confessionals than actual theatrics and drama. I hate to say it; I’m a bit worried. I’m truly hoping that the season delivers, as this feels like one of the best casts in several seasons. The fourth season of “The Traitors” premieres January 8, 2026 on Peacock, with the first three episodes streaming.