SAN FRANCISCO—On December 12, the San Francisco Police Department reported that they are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing dog.

The SFPD reported on Wednesday, December 10, at approximately 11:44 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of 18th St. regarding a theft of a dog. Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim, who stated that an unknown male had picked up his dog named “Hank” off the sidewalk and fled the scene. Hank is a 4-year-old French Bulldog, tan in color.

Anyone who locates the dog is asked to call 911, provide the location, and give a description of anyone with the dog. Anyone with details regarding the incident is asked to contact SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.