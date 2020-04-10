SAN FRANCISCO─A third suspect involved in a strong-arm robbery that transpired in the Chinatown region in July 2019 has been arrested. According to the San Francisco Police Department, on July 15, 2019, at approximately 1:09 p.m., San officers assigned to Central Station responded to Stockton and Pacific Streets regarding a robbery. Upon arrival, they discovered two victims who had been assaulted.

The officers determined a total of three suspects approached the first victim, a 56-year-old San Francisco resident, lifted him up off of his feet and threw him to the ground. The second victim, a 69-year-old San Francisco resident, attempted to intervene and was knocked unconscious. During the attack, the suspects stole a watch from the wrist of the first victim. Both victims were taken to the hospital for head injuries and were treated and released.

The SFPD Robbery Investigators identified one of the suspects involved in the robbery. On October 22, 2019 members of the San Francisco Police Department’s Central District Police Station and members of the Investigations and Special Operations Bureaus served a search warrant in Oakland, CA and arrested Dashawn Pierson, 19, at his home. Investigators found and seized evidence connecting Pierson to the robbery.

The investigation led to the identification of a second suspect, Akeem Smith, 20, of Sacramento. On January, 22, 2020, Smith was taken into custody in Alameda County. He was later transferred to the custody of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department. Smith was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of robbery, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse.

The last suspect involved in the robbery was identified as Christopher Jefferson, 22, of Sacramento. On April 1, 2020, with the help of the Stockton Police Department, Jefferson was taken into custody in Stockton. He was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of robbery, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details about the robbery is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575- 4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.